Catholic World News

Young adult ministry leaders to gather in Washington

May 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “During these months in anticipation of the global synod ... it is essential that Catholic leaders gather together to discuss and advance the Church’s work with young adults,” said Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!