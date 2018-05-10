Catholic World News

How the Vatican became enmeshed in the Met Gala

May 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: According to journalist Edward Pentin’s report, “the Pontifical Council for Culture wanted the focus to be on the Met’s exhibition of fashion, Catholicism, and art, rather than [on the] Gala, viewed by many of the faithful as a sacrilegious mockery of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!