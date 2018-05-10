Catholic World News

2 Franciscan friars plead guilty to endangering children in Pennsylvania

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert D’Aversa, 70, and Father Anthony Criscitelli, 63, served as superiors in the Third Order Regular, Province of the Immaculate Conception. “These defendants knew [a Franciscan brother] was a serious threat to children, but they allowed him to engage with children and have access to them as part of his job within their order,” Pennsylvania’s attorney general said in a statement.

