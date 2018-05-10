Catholic World News

Focolare’s 1st international center welcomes Pope Francis

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 10, Pope Francis is visiting Loppiano, the Focolare Movement’s first international center. The movement was founded during World War II by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008). The Pope is also visiting Nomadelfia, a community founded by Father Zeno Saltini in 1948.

