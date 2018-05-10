Catholic World News

Pope Francis encourages German Catholics to seek peace

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Today there is no more important topic in the public debate on religion than the problem of fanaticism and propensity to violence,” the Pope wrote in a message for the 101st German Catholic Convention (Katholikentag). The convention’s theme is “search for peace.”

