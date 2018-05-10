Catholic World News

Slovak Orthodox leader visits Vatican

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Rastislav, Archbishop of Presov and Primate of the Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia (background), has begun a four-day visit to the Vatican.

