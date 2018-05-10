Action Alert!
Resignations and appointments (5/9)

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a Brazilian bishop for reasons of age and appointed his successor. The Pontiff also appointed a new bishop in the Philippines.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

