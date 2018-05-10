Catholic World News

Religious freedom efforts in the spotlight as North Korean prisoners freed

May 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In its front-page coverage of developments in Korea, the Vatican newspaper (5/10 Italian edition) highlighted Kim Jong-un’s visit to China and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to North Korea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!