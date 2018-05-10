Catholic World News

Israeli missile strikes in Syria kill Iranians

May 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/10 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. On May 9, Pope Francis told Arabic-speaking pilgrims, “I invite you to cultivate devotion to the Mother of God with the daily recitation of the Rosary, praying in particular for peace in Syria and throughout the world.”

