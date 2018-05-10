Catholic World News

Protestant missionary group: Iran’s Christians could be scapegoated for withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Mission Network News

CWN Editor's Note: Heart4Iran’s Mike Ansari, a convert to Christianity, said that the combination of President Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement and the approach of Ramadan portends greater hostility toward Iran’s Christian minority. Meanwhile, the Vatican newspaper (5/10 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to the work of European leaders to save the Iran nuclear deal—an agreement that the Holy See (in a 9/14/15 statement) supported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!