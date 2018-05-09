Catholic World News

Vatican trial opens for former Vatican bank president

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 9 a Vatican tribunal began the trial of Angelo Caloia, the former president of the Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works, on embezzlement charges. Caloia and his former deputy, Gabriele Liuzzo are accused of selling Vatican real-estate assets are below-market prices and pocketing the difference.

