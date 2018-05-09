Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal will not join in Vatican discussion of abuse crisis

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz will not travel to Rome next week with a Chilean delegation to discuss the sex-abuse crisis in that country with Pope Francis. Cardinal Errazuriz, the retired Archbishop of Santiago—who remains member of the influential Council of Cardinals—has come under heavy criticism for attempting to discourage Vatican officials from hearing complaints of abuse in Chile.

