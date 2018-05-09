Catholic World News

Synod Council discusses preparations for meeting on youth and vocation

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Ordinary Council of the Synod of Bishops met at the Vatican this week, to discuss preparations for the 15th ordinary assembly of the Synod, which will be devoted to young people and vocation. The discussions—chaired by Pope Francis—centered on the preparation of a working document for the Synod, which will be informed by replies to a questionnaire distributed to young people.

