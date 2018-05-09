Action Alert!
China backs off agreement with Vatican amid crackdown on religion

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Progress toward a diplomatic agreement between the Holy See and China has stalled, the Wall Street Journal reports, as Beijing continues a campaign against religious faith. According to the Journal, a meeting this month was originally expected to produce a working agreement, but Chinese officials have declined to set a date for the talks.

