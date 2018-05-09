Catholic World News

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Syria, world

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite you to cultivate the devotion to the Mother of God with the daily recitation of the Rosary, praying in a special way for peace in Syria and in the entire world,” the Pope told pilgrims on May 9.

