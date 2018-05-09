Catholic World News

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Myanmar, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit. The Southeast Asian nation of 55.1 million is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

