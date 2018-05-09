Catholic World News

Catholics, Methodists in England join Anglicans in praying for evangelization

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement, which invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension and Pentecost for more people to come to know Jesus Christ,” according to the Church of England.

