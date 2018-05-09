Catholic World News

Across Latin America, scandal fallout, banned pilgrimages and pro-life ferment

May 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In Peru and Colombia, hundreds of thousands rallied for life; in Nicaragua, prelates have spoken out against government oppression; and in Brazil, officials at the nation’s Marian shrine urged supporters of the imprisoned ex-president not to undertake a pilgrimage for political purposes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!