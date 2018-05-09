Catholic World News

Catholic groups decry end to Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Hondurans who arrived in the United States after their country was devastated by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 now have until Jan. 5, 2020, to return home,” according to the report.

