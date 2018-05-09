Catholic World News

Ancient Christian ruins discovered under former ISIS-held territory

May 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: The discovery, according to the report, includes “the ruins of an ancient Christian refuge, or early church, possibly dating back to the first centuries of Christendom’s existence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!