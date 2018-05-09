Catholic World News

New project celebrates innovation spirit of Syrian refugee youth

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/9 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper hailed the project as a partnership between the UN and China to assist refugees who have fled the horrors of war.

