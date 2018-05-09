Action Alert!
‘Find your own Calcutta’: DeVos calls on Ave Maria graduates to embrace lives of service

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Betsy DeVos has served as US Secretary of Education since 2017. A Protestant from the Reformed tradition, she praised Pope St. John Paul II and St. Teresa of Calcutta in her commencement address at the Florida Catholic university.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

