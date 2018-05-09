Catholic World News

‘Find your own Calcutta’: DeVos calls on Ave Maria graduates to embrace lives of service

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Betsy DeVos has served as US Secretary of Education since 2017. A Protestant from the Reformed tradition, she praised Pope St. John Paul II and St. Teresa of Calcutta in her commencement address at the Florida Catholic university.

