Germany rejects asylum application of Iranian ex-Muslim who converted to Christianity

May 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The German government has rejected the asylum application of Masoumeh Bayat, 39, an Iranian convert from Islam to Christianity, but likely will not deport her because of the prospect of persecution in Iran. She has thus entered a legal limbo as a “tolerated person.”

