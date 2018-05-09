Catholic World News

Trump withdraws US from ‘one-sided’ Iran nuclear deal

May 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper (5/9 edition), published hours before the president’s announcement, devoted prominent front-page coverage to the potential withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement—an agreement that both the USCCB (in a 7/14/15 statement) and the Holy See (in a 9/14/15 statement) have supported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!