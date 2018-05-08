Catholic World News

New book includes unpublished essay by Pope-emeritus Benedict

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A short essay by Pope-emeritus Benedict, written in 2014, is included in a new collection of works by the former Pontiff. The essay—a friendly critique of a book by the Italian philosopher Marcello Pera— is included in Liberating Freedom: Faith and Politics in the Third Millennium. The book, dedicated to Benedict’s writings on faith, public life, and Church-state issues, is the 2nd volume of a projected 7-volume collection of the works of the former Pope.

