Saudi Arabia’s ban on churches remains in place, despite report

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A report that Saudi Arabia has reached an agreement with the Vatican for the construction of churches—a report that the Vatican has denied—calls attention to the continued repression of Christians in the Islamic kingdom.

