Catholic World News

Vatican releases new statutes for dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

May 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has made public revised statutes for the new dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. The document emphasizes the need for the dicastery to be sensitive to the pastoral needs of young people, to advance the role of women in the Church, and to reach out to Catholics in irregular unions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!