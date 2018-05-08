Action Alert!
Iran’s president: US ending deal will be ‘historic regret’

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/8 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to this story. Both the USCCB (in a 7/14/15 statement) and the Holy See (in a 9/14/15 statement) have welcomed the Iran nuclear deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

