Catholic World News

May 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On May 3, President Trump issued an executive order establishing the initiative.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!