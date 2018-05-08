Catholic World News
USCCB looks forward to working with White House’s new Faith and Opportunity Initiative
May 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: On May 3, President Trump issued an executive order establishing the initiative.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
