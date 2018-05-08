Catholic World News

Holy See releases schedule of Pope’s June Geneva trip

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Highlights of the ecumenical pilgrimage include a meeting with Switzerland’s president, a visit to the World Council of Churches, and Mass in a convention center.

