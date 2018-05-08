Catholic World News

Pope Francis emphasizes contrast between Marxism, Christianity in preface to book by Pope Emeritus Benedict

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The second volume of the Pope Emeritus’ complete works is entitled Liberating Freedom: Faith and Politics in the Third Millennium.

