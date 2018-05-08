Catholic World News

Pope makes pastoral visit to Roman parish

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Visiting the parish of the Most Holy Sacrament at Tor de’ Schiavi, Pope Francis inaugurated a home for persons with disabilities, heard confessions, answered four questions, and met with parish leaders, the sick, and the elderly (video 1). The Pope then celebrated Mass (video 2), during which he preached about charity in speech and confirmed a sick girl.

