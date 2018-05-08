Catholic World News

German nun beatified

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Clara Fey (1815-94), the foundress of the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus, was beatified at a Mass in Aachen Cathedral (video). “Let us give thanks to God for this zealous witness of the Gospel, devoted educator of disadvantaged youth,” Pope Francis said on May 6.

