Pope Francis: abide in Christ’s love by loving others with concrete deeds

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his remarks before the recitation of the Regina Coeli on May 6 (video), Pope Francis reflected on John 15:9-17, the Gospel reading of the day. Love, the Pope said, “is why we must give all the assistance possible to the sick, even if in the final stage. That’s why the unborn must always be received; that is why, in the end, life is always protected and loved from conception until its natural end.”

