Pope prays for people of Central African Republic

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At least 25 people, including a priest, were killed in a recent attack on a church in the Central African Republic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic in November 2015.

