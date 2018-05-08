Catholic World News

20 years after Guatemalan bishop’s murder, search for justice continues

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Juan José Gerardi Conedera of Guatemala (1922-98) was beaten to death. For dozens of CWN articles related to the bishop’s murder, type “Gerardi” in the search box on our home page.

