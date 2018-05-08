Catholic World News

Overcome indifference to slavery and assist its victims, Pope says in message

May 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting the plight of the millions of persons who suffer from slavery, Pope Francis said in a video message to an ecumenical anti-slavery forum that “slavery is not something from other times. It is a practice that has deep roots and continues to manifest itself today and in many different ways: trafficking of human beings, exploitation of work through debt, exploitation of children, sexual exploitation and forced domestic work.”

