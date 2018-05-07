Catholic World News

German bishops seen leading strong liberal trend in worldwide Catholicism

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal notes the increasing influence of the German Catholic bishops within the universal Church, and the strong liberal leanings of the German hierarchy. CWN editor Phil Lawler is quoted in the report.

