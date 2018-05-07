Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal: priests may be forced to carry arms if government cannot provide security

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja has warned that if the Nigerian government cannot provide security for churches, priests may be forced to arm themselves. “That is not our way,” the cardinal said, “And I am hoping that we have not reached that stage yet. But you could reach that stage.”

