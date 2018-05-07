Catholic World News

Russian prelate sees threat to Orthodox unity in bid for independent Ukrainian Church

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The top public-affairs spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church has warned that recognition of a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church could cause a serious split among the world’s Orthodox communities, dividing European churches from those in the Middle East. Ukrainian leaders have urged the Patriarch of Constantinople to recognize the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as independent of Moscow.

