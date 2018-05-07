Catholic World News

Belgian cardinal favors church blessings for same-sex couples

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jozef De Kesel of Brussels has told gay-rights activists that he would favor a church blessing for stable homosexual couples. The cardinal said that the blessing would not constitute a recognition of marriage, but would affirm the union of a committed couple.

