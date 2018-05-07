Catholic World News

Church leaders say violence reflects ‘Machiavellian plan’ to Central African Republic

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in the Central African Republic have said that a recent outburst of bloodshed is the result of a “Machiavellian plan” to divide and destabilize the county. Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of Bangui said that outside forces have combined with internal factions to promote violence and make the country ungovernable.

