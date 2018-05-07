Action Alert!
Diagnosed as ‘brain dead,’ boy regains consciousness

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Alabama boy has regained consciousness after his parents had signed authorization to donate his organs, because he had been classified as “brain dead.” 13-year-old Trenton McKinley began showing his first signs of consciousness when doctors prepared to turn off life-support systems. Weeks later, he is now recovering from severe brain trauma.

