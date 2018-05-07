Catholic World News

Dutch cardinal: Pope, German bishops failing to maintain authentic teaching

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht has strongly criticized Pope Francis for declining to answer questions about the German bishops’ proposal for intercommunion. “The Holy Father should have given the delegation of the German episcopal conference clear directives, based on the clear doctrine and practice of the Church,” the cardinal said. He said that the Pope’s failure, and that of the German bishops, led him to wonder we now face “the Church’s ultimate trial,” the “mystery of iniquity” mentioned in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (#675).

