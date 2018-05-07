Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pope Francis: a good bishop is watchful, involved, and close to his flock

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A good bishop is “one who monitors, who guards—a sentinel who knows how to watch out in order to defend the flock from the wolves that come,” the Pope preached on May 4.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

