Pope Francis: a good bishop is watchful, involved, and close to his flock

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A good bishop is “one who monitors, who guards—a sentinel who knows how to watch out in order to defend the flock from the wolves that come,” the Pope preached on May 4.

