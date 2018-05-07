Catholic World News

Pope calls on consecrated persons to follow the way of prayer, poverty, and patience

May 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his extemporaneous remarks to participants in the an international conference promoted by the Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!