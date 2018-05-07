Catholic World News

Pope confirms mandate of special delegate to Sovereign Order of Malta

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has confirmed the mandate of Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu as his special delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The Vatican’s Sostituto—one of the leading officials of the Secretariat of State, responsible for the coordination of the Roman Curia—was originally entrusted with this task in February 2017.

