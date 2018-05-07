Catholic World News

‘Transmitting the faith is a birth process,’ Pope preaches at weekday Mass

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope reflected on 1 Corinthians 15:1-8, the first reading at Mass on May 3, the Feast of Saints Philip and James.

