Catholic World News

Pope calls on Swiss Guard members to live a Christ-centered life

May 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not tire of encountering the Lord Jesus in community and personal prayer, in carefully listening to the Word of God, and in fervent participation in the Eucharist,” the Pope said as new recruits were sworn in. “The secret of the effectiveness of your work here in the Vatican, like every one of your projects, is indeed constant reference to Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!