Chemical inspectors finish work in Syrian town

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/6 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story, as well as to remarks from Lebanon’s president, who described the number of Syrian refugees as a threat to the nation’s “security, stability, independence, and sovereignty.”

